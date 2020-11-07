Global healthcare giants present cutting-edge products at CIIE

A smart unmanned vaccination capsule made by French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi makes its debut on Thursday during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. When a sudden epidemic or seasonal vaccination period arrives, the rapid deployment of a large number of such chambers can effectively alleviate the huge pressure on the clinic. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Global medical giants are flocking to present cutting-edge achievements in product innovation and health management at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, and the trade fair is expected to bring a win-win development of medical innovation at home and abroad.Sweden-based AstraZeneca said on Friday that it had reached a number of major cooperation deals and it has signed contracts worth nearly 9 billion yuan ($1.36 billion) at the fair so far.The company said it expanded its main exhibition booth to 1,000 square meters this year, making it the largest booth in the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition area.At the 300-square-meter main booth, Boston Scientific brought 80 innovative solutions, mainly covering nine major and chronic disease management fields. Among them, more than half were products that were not yet on the market, showing its innovative strength in vascular medicine, peripheral intervention, tumor intervention, urology and pelvic floor health.France-based global healthcare company Sanofi said it had brought several innovative products that are making their debut in China, and it vowed to introduce more than 25 innovative medicines and vaccines to the China market by 2025.The company also said that in the innovative therapies section, it will focus on achievements in immunology, rare diseases, rare blood disorders, oncology and neurology, and it will highlight innovative full-chain medical solutions.Organizers’ data showed that the actual exhibition area far exceeds the planned area of 60,000 square meters, and there are nearly 340 exhibitors, focusing on drugs, medical equipment, elderly rehabilitation, nutrition alternatives and medical services.Companies at the fair all expressed their confidence in the Chinese market. Leon Wang, executive vice president, international and China president of AstraZeneca said the CIIE is being held offline as scheduled demonstrating the Chinese government’s confidence in its anti-pandemic measures and high-level organizational capabilities.Zhang Jun, president of US medical device maker Boston Scientific Greater China, said that the company is aware of the unique value of the CIIE in connecting the domestic market and nurturing new opportunities for development, and they will introduce more leading innovative solutions to China.China has introduced significant changes in intellectual property, regulatory and access regulations, which has made it easier for global pharmaceutical companies to support patients in the region and engage in local partnerships, Olivier Charmeil, EVP, China and emerging markets with Sanofi, told the Global Times in an e-mail interview on Friday.But he said he also hopes China will consider additional changes, including the further harmonization of quality standards with international standards, especially with regard to the Chinese Pharmacopeia for innovative vaccines, as well as reinforcing intellectual property rights protection for patented medicines and regulatory data.In the fiscal year 2020, Siemens Healthineers’ China revenue increased by 4 percent year-on-year. This year, although impacted by the pandemic, the China market performed comparatively well thanks to the orderly resumption of work and production, Jerry Wang, president of Siemens Healthineers China, told the Global Times.