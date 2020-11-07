Electric cars attract visitors at CIIE Automobile exhibition area

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/7 11:17:29

A Jaguar I-PACE electric car is seen at the Automobile exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A Tesla Model 3 electric car is seen at the Automobile exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Porsche electric cars are seen at the Automobile exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A BMW i8 car attracts visitors at the Automobile exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

