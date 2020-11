Mount Merapi is seen in Cangkringan, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 6, 2020. Authorities in Indonesia have raised the volcano's alert level.Photo:Xinhua

A farmer works in his chilli plantation near Mount Merapi in Cangkringan, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 6, 2020. Authorities in Indonesia have raised the volcano's alert level.Photo:Xinhua