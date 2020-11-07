UK records another 23,287 coronavirus cases with 355 deaths

A man collects a swab by himself at a COVID-19 testing center in Liverpool, Britain, on Nov. 6, 2020. Hundreds of residents queued for Britain's first mass COVID-19 testing, which kicked off here Friday. Another 23,287 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,146,484, according to official figures released Friday.Photo:Xinhua
People queue at a COVID-19 testing center in Liverpool, Britain, on Nov. 6, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Members of British army troops prepare their equipment at a COVID-19 testing center in Liverpool, Britain, on Nov. 6, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
A member of British army troops assists a woman queueing for a test at a COVID-19 testing center in Liverpool, Britain, on Nov. 6, 2020. Photo:Xinhua