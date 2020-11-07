UK records another 23,287 coronavirus cases with 355 deaths

A man collects a swab by himself at a COVID-19 testing center in Liverpool, Britain, on Nov. 6, 2020. Hundreds of residents queued for Britain's first mass COVID-19 testing, which kicked off here Friday. Another 23,287 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,146,484, according to official figures released Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Another 23,287 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,146,484, according to official figures released Friday.The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 355 to 48,475, the data showed.Earlier Friday, the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) announced that Britain's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, remains between 1.1 and 1.3, the same as last week's figure.The R number is one of many indicators scientists use to determine how fast COVID-19 is spreading in the country.If the R number is above one, it means the number of cases will increase exponentially.Also on Friday, queues built up outside new test centers in Liverpool which were opened at midday as part of the country's first mass coronavirus testing programme.England on Thursday entered into a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the four-week lockdown, which will end on Dec. 2, will be enough to make a "real impact" on coronavirus infection rates.Johnson also expressed his hope of "as normal a Christmas as possible".To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

People queue at a COVID-19 testing center in Liverpool, Britain, on Nov. 6, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Members of British army troops prepare their equipment at a COVID-19 testing center in Liverpool, Britain, on Nov. 6, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

A member of British army troops assists a woman queueing for a test at a COVID-19 testing center in Liverpool, Britain, on Nov. 6, 2020. Photo:Xinhua