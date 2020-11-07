Annual Force Remembrance Day marked in Hong Kong

Police officers attend commemorations of the annual Force Remembrance Day in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 6. 2020. The annual Force Remembrance Day was held on Friday at police headquarters in Hong Kong to honor all members of the Hong Kong Police Force, both regular and auxiliary, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the community of Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Lui Sui Wai)

Chris Tang Ping-keung (L), commissioner of police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, attends commemorations of the annual Force Remembrance Day in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 6. 2020. The annual Force Remembrance Day was held on Friday at police headquarters in Hong Kong to honor all members of the Hong Kong Police Force, both regular and auxiliary, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the community of Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Lui Sui Wai)