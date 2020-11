"Lumiere Vancouver" exhibition held in Vancouver, Canada

People look at an art installation displayed during the "Lumiere Vancouver" exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 6, 2020. "Lumiere Vancouver" is an annual public art event which showcases various illuminated interactive art installations. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at an art installation displayed during the "Lumiere Vancouver" exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 6, 2020. "Lumiere Vancouver" is an annual public art event which showcases various illuminated interactive art installations. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at an art installation displayed during the "Lumiere Vancouver" exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 6, 2020. "Lumiere Vancouver" is an annual public art event which showcases various illuminated interactive art installations. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at an art installation displayed during the "Lumiere Vancouver" exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 6, 2020. "Lumiere Vancouver" is an annual public art event which showcases various illuminated interactive art installations. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)