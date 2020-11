In pics: West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2020 shows a vehicle running at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2020 shows a vehicle running at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2020 shows a vehicle running at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2020 shows a vehicle running at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)