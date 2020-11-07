Shui ethnic group celebrate Duan Festival in Guizhou

People share food after an ancestor worship ceremony during Duan Festival celebrations at a poverty alleviation relocation site in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2020. The Duan Festival, the most important event of the Shui ethnic group, is celebrated from late August to early October of the Chinese lunar calendar. Locals in Sandu Shui Autonomous County celebrated the Duan Festival after shaking off poverty in March. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People play drums during Duan Festival celebrations at a poverty alleviation relocation site in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2020. The Duan Festival, the most important event of the Shui ethnic group, is celebrated from late August to early October of the Chinese lunar calendar. Locals in Sandu Shui Autonomous County celebrated the Duan Festival after shaking off poverty in March. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2020 shows people performing dragon dance during Duan Festival celebrations at a poverty alleviation relocation site in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Duan Festival, the most important event of the Shui ethnic group, is celebrated from late August to early October of the Chinese lunar calendar. Locals in Sandu Shui Autonomous County celebrated the Duan Festival after shaking off poverty in March. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People take part in a horse racing game during Duan Festival celebrations at a poverty alleviation relocation site in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2020. The Duan Festival, the most important event of the Shui ethnic group, is celebrated from late August to early October of the Chinese lunar calendar. Locals in Sandu Shui Autonomous County celebrated the Duan Festival after shaking off poverty in March. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)