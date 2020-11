Turtles released back to sea in Wenchang, Hainan

Volunteers carry a sea turtle to the sea in Qishui bay in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2020. Nineteen sea turtles, either stranded or confiscated by law enforcement, were released back to the sea on Saturday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

