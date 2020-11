Sunset scenery at Haikou Bay in Hainan

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2020 shows the sunset scenery at Haikou Bay in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A woman enjoys her time during sunset at Haikou Bay in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A woman watches her phone during sunset at Haikou Bay in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A man takes photos of the sunset scenery at Haikou Bay in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)