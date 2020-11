Huawei roadshow showcases advantages of 5G in Madrid

A visitor tries Huawei 5G devices during a Huawei roadshow in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 5, 2020. Huawei, China's leading tech company, launched a roadshow here on Thursday to provide visitors with hands-on experience of its 5G technology. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A visitor learns about Huawei 5G system during a Huawei roadshow in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 5, 2020. Huawei, China's leading tech company, launched a roadshow here on Thursday to provide visitors with hands-on experience of its 5G technology. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A visitor learns about Huawei 5G system during a Huawei roadshow in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 5, 2020. Huawei, China's leading tech company, launched a roadshow here on Thursday to provide visitors with hands-on experience of its 5G technology. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People learn about Huawei 5G products during a Huawei roadshow in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 5, 2020. Huawei, China's leading tech company, launched a roadshow here on Thursday to provide visitors with hands-on experience of its 5G technology. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A visitor tries Huawei 5G devices during a Huawei roadshow in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 5, 2020. Huawei, China's leading tech company, launched a roadshow here on Thursday to provide visitors with hands-on experience of its 5G technology. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A visitor wears Huawei 5G AR glasses during a Huawei roadshow in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 5, 2020. Huawei, China's leading tech company, launched a roadshow here on Thursday to provide visitors with hands-on experience of its 5G technology. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)