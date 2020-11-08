Duck breeding industry helps increase income in Lop County, Xinjiang

A staff member carries packed duck meat at a food factory in Lop County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2020. Lop County has 250 duck farms, which help increase income for 5,000 poverty-stricken households. The duck processing companies also offered working opportunities to 574 people in the county. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2020 shows ducks at a duck breeding cooperative in Lop County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Lop County has 250 duck farms, which help increase income for 5,000 poverty-stricken households. The duck processing companies also offered working opportunities to 574 people in the county. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member feeds ducks at a duck breeding cooperative in Lop County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2020. Lop County has 250 duck farms, which help increase income for 5,000 poverty-stricken households. The duck processing companies also offered working opportunities to 574 people in the county. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)