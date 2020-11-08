US President-elect Joe Biden to form pandemic task force

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, the US on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

US President-elect Joe Biden vowed to heal and unite the US, a process that will begin with naming a group of scientists and experts as transition advisers on Monday to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, in a speech at a rally in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.The COVID-19 task force plan will be built on bedrock science, and be constructed out of compassion, empathy, and concern, Biden said as he declared victory Saturday night at the rally."I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic.""Our work begins with getting COVID under control. We cannot repair our economy, restore our vitality or relish life's most precious moments... until we get it (coronavirus) under control," Biden said.The President-elect said, "On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021."The US President-elect said he wanted to provide "some comfort and solace" to the families of the 230,000 Americans who had died from COVID-19. In his speech, Biden also thanked local elected officials and volunteers who worked the polls in the middle of the pandemic.The US has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has infected over 9 million and killed more than 236,000 Americans.Biden also vowed to "restore the soul of America" and "rebuild the backbone" of the US. "Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now," Biden said.The US President-elect pledged to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Addressing those who voted for President Trump, Biden said he understood their disappointment. "But now, let's give each other a chance," he said.The former vice president said it was time to listen to each other again, and to make progress.