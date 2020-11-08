Workers make candles ahead of Hindu festival of lights in Agartala

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/8 12:51:01

A worker makes candles ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Nov. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Workers make candles ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Nov. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

A worker makes candles ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Nov. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

A worker makes candles ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Nov. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus