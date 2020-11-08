Autumn scenery in Nanjing, Jiangsu

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/8 13:05:56

People visit the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 7, 2020 (Photo by Zhang Meng/Xinhua)


 

People visit a botanical garden in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 7, 2020 (Photo by Zhang Meng/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
