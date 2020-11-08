Palestinian workers turn olive oil waste into energy source

A Palestinian woman uses a pomace-wood to prepare a fire for cooking, at her house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 7, 2020. Palestinian workers turn olive oil waste into flammable and eco-friendly pomace-wood that can be used as an energy source for cooking and heating houses at an olive press factory during winter. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian workers sort out pomace-wood at an olive press factory in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 7, 2020. Palestinian workers turn olive oil waste into flammable and eco-friendly pomace-wood that can be used as an energy source for cooking and heating houses at an olive press factory during winter. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian woman uses a pomace-wood to prepare a fire for cooking, at her house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 7, 2020. Palestinian workers turn olive oil waste into flammable and eco-friendly pomace-wood that can be used as an energy source for cooking and heating houses at an olive press factory during winter. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian worker sorts out pomace-wood at an olive press factory in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 7, 2020. Palestinian workers turn olive oil waste into flammable and eco-friendly pomace-wood that can be used as an energy source for cooking and heating houses at an olive press factory during winter. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)