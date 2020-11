Tent pegging competition in Pakistan

Pakistani horse riders participate in a tent pegging competition in Rawalpindi of east Punjab province. In tent pegging, a horseman gallops a horse and uses a sword or a lance to pierce, pick up, and carry away a ground target (a symbolic tent peg) or a series of ground targets.

