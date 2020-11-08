Stay safe and bye! 13 kiwi birds returned to natural habitat in New Zealand

A forest ranger holds a rowi kiwi during an event to return 13 rowi kiwis to their natural habitat near Lake Matheson on South Island, New Zealand, Nov. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)
A forest ranger holds a rowi kiwi during an event to return 13 rowi kiwis to their natural habitat near the Lake Matheson on South Island, New Zealand, Nov. 7, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)
People are gathering at a releasing ceremony for 13 rowi kiwis near the Lake Matheson on South Island, New Zealand, Nov. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)
People are gathering at a releasing ceremony for 13 rowi kiwis near the Lake Matheson on South Island, New Zealand, Nov. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)