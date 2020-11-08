Stay safe and bye! 13 kiwi birds returned to natural habitat in New Zealand

The 1 New Zealand-dollar coin has the most famous New Zealand birds, the kiwi. The fuzzy, flightless bird has become world famous and an international icon for New Zealand with the popular coin.Rowi are the rarest of the five species of kiwi. Through predation and habitat loss, these remarkable birds have been reduced to just one natural population.Thirteen of New Zealand's rarest kiwi birds have been released into picturesque wild in Westland National Park on the West Coast of New Zealand's South Island on Saturday.

A forest ranger holds a rowi kiwi during an event to return 13 rowi kiwis to their natural habitat near Lake Matheson on South Island, New Zealand, Nov. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

A forest ranger holds a rowi kiwi during an event to return 13 rowi kiwis to their natural habitat near the Lake Matheson on South Island, New Zealand, Nov. 7, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

People are gathering at a releasing ceremony for 13 rowi kiwis near the Lake Matheson on South Island, New Zealand, Nov. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)

People are gathering at a releasing ceremony for 13 rowi kiwis near the Lake Matheson on South Island, New Zealand, Nov. 7, 2020.(Photo: Xinhua)