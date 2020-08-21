President-elect to handle virus urgently

Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill wear facemasks as they watch a fireworks display outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The US reported record new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as new president-elect Joe Biden vowed to act against the pandemic on "day one" in the world's worst-hit nation.Global infections have surged past 49 million and Europe has become the new pandemic epicenter in recent weeks with more than 300,000 deaths - nearly a quarter of the global total.More than 133,000 new infections were reported in the US on Saturday, the third straight daily record.As Biden finally emerged as the winner of Tuesday's US presidential election, he promised he would not waste time in addressing the pandemic."I want everyone, everyone to know on day one we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action," said Biden, who will not take office until January 2021.Across the Atlantic, Greece became the latest European nation to enter lockdown Saturday with the continent reeling from a second, relentless coronavirus wave.Under the measures, which came into force before daybreak, Greeks can only leave home if they receive authorization to a mobile phone request. Essential shops can stay open, including supermarkets and pharmacies.The capital's main shopping thoroughfare Ermou street was quiet. But hairdressers have been allowed to stay open for two more days and they were booked out."I want to have my hair done so that what I see in the mirror every morning during lockdown won't cause me sadness," said Petrina, ahead of her Sunday appointment.The measures follow the imposition of restrictions in Italy, France, Ireland and Britain, while Switzerland is also being hit hard by the virus.Poland was also imposing fresh measures Saturday, closing most shopping centers. The government in Warsaw is also shutting cinemas, theaters, galleries and other cultural institutions and making hotels available only for business travelers.Germany reported record daily figures on Saturday with 23,399 new cases and 130 deaths.Demonstrators, few of whom were wearing face-masks, protested in the eastern German city of Leipzig against the restrictions imposed to rein in the pandemic.Organizers put the turnout at 20,000 while police said some attacked them after being told to disperse.With populations growing increasingly weary of lockdowns, demonstrators and the police have also clashed in parts of Italy and the Czech Republic in recent weeks.The Italian government announced new measures early Saturday to help businesses and families cope with the latest restrictions, which include a national night curfew and lockdown in four regions.The latest aid package would total 2.5 billion euros ($3.0 billion), media reported Saturday.