Beijing concert to mark 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth

Photo: Sina Weibo

The Run! Beethoven - 2020 Beethoven Marathon Concert is scheduled to be held at the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing on December 12 to mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven.The concert will run a lengthy 12 hours, from 10 am to 10 pm, and will be divided into three major sections - piano solo, ensemble concerto and symphonic chorus."The year 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. Everyone in the world wants to commemorate the greatest musician but might feel at a loss due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I am very grateful that China has controlled the virus well enough that we can have this opportunity to walk into the concert hall and enjoy a live concert," said Li Biao, artistic director of the Beijing Symphony Orchestra, as reported by Chinese news site The Paper.Xu Jian, president of the Forbidden City Concert Hall, echoed Li, pointing out that Chinese theaters are open at 75 percent capacity, giving them the opportunity to hold activities to commemorate Beethoven."I believe this concert will bring audiences the ultimate Beethoven music experience," Xu added.According to Chinese pianist Zou Xiang, Beethoven's music is about bringing the most sincere feelings and insight to people. His music has the power to inspire and soothe people's hearts. Especially in the special year of 2020, Beethoven's music will give people the motivation to embrace life and hope again.