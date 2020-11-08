RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Remaining positive will enable you to attract some good fortune your way. Although things may feel dark right now, if you focus on the good things in your life, things will be a whole lot brighter. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 7, 12, 14.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Someone may call on you for help today. While you may feel sympathetic, do not make any promises you do not have the time to keep. Your family will be your greatest source of strength. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Do not be afraid to tackle challenges on your own. If you give yourself the opportunity, you will shine brighter than you ever imagined. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your energies will be best spent focusing on one task at a time today. If you take on too much, failure is likely to follow. A major financial matter will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Turn to family for support if you find the pressures of life becoming more than you can handle. It may mean swallowing your pride, but it won't hurt as bad as you think to rely on someone else for a while. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)If you don't like the direction life is taking you, keep in mind that it's never too late to change direction. All you need is the courage to try something new and the opportunities before you will be endless. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Today will be the perfect time to tell that special someone how you feel. Even if they do not feel the same way, at least you will finally be able to start moving on. Lady Luck will favor travel. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Although things may be difficult now, they are nothing compared to what is heading your way. It's time to hunker down and prepare for the storm ahead. It may be wise not to get involved in financial matters for the time being. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will have to wait around for a long time if you want someone to sweep in and save you. Why not save yourself instead? Do not underestimate what you are capable of. ✭✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Make sure you take out some time to sit down with your significant other to discuss your plans for the future. Opportunities you never considered before will become apparent as you talk about your dreams. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Some good news from a friend will help brighten your day, so make sure you don't close yourself off from others. This is not a good time to lend money. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your luck will only get better as the day progresses. Putting off any major choices until later in the day will increase your chances of success. An old friend may reach out to you through social media. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will have to dig deep down inside to find the extra reserves of energy you need to complete the tasks you face today. ✭✭✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.