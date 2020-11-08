puzzle
ACROSS
1 Messy pile
5 Brazilian soccer legend
9 Dot on a die
12 Sleep problem
14 Darth voiced by James Earl Jones
15 Stubborn beast
16 One making cuts on the job
18 Thanksgiving ___
19 Half a jet-setting duo?
20 Green dip, for short
21 One making cuts on the job
24 Subtlety
26 French poodle's bowlful?
27 It may be framed
28 Dangerous place in the Bible
33 One making cuts on the job
38 Covered in cloth, say
39 Senora Peron
40 Crunches work them
41 Situated
44 One making cuts on the job
50 Singer Tori
51 Business loss
52 ___ Mahal
53 One making cuts on the job
58 Brooding music genre
59 Some MP3 players
60 Battery terminal
61 Certain sib
62 Fourth planet from the sun
63 Stefani of No DoubtDOWN
1 "That's a hoot!"
2 Waste watchers' org.
3 Childhood nickname of 14-Across
4 Individual
5 Tortellini, for one
6 '50s Ford flop
7 Director Spike or Ang
8 Be off base
9 City near Venice
10 Oscar with a Golden Globe
11 Possible major for an aspiring therapist, informally
13 Like some committees
14 Action word
17 Learn by ___
20 Dutch cheese
21 Palestinian political party
22 Extend credit
23 Docket item
24 Seize suddenly
25 Website addresses
28 Aberdeen boy
29 Bartender's rocks
30 Approved
31 Vote into office
32 Actress Campbell
34 Rock climber's challenges
35 Japanese beef variety
36 Barely
37 Super cool
41 Ballerina's bend
42 "Wonder Woman" star Carter
43 ___ price (home seller's number)
44 Kathy of "Fried Green Tomatoes"
45 Meaty taste found in seaweed
46 Places to wear colorful belts
47 Zeal
48 Must-haves
49 Ruckuses
53 Vigor's partner
54 Goose Island brew
55 Roadside service
56 "___ to Joy"
57 Stimpy's pal
solution