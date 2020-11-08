Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Messy pile

  5 Brazilian soccer legend

  9 Dot on a die

 12 Sleep problem

 14 Darth voiced by James Earl Jones

 15 Stubborn beast

 16 One making cuts on the job

 18 Thanksgiving ___

 19 Half a jet-setting duo?

 20 Green dip, for short

 21 One making cuts on the job

 24 Subtlety

 26 French poodle's bowlful?

 27 It may be framed

 28 Dangerous place in the Bible

 33 One making cuts on the job

 38 Covered in cloth, say

 39 Senora Peron

 40 Crunches work them

 41 Situated

 44 One making cuts on the job

 50 Singer Tori

 51 Business loss

 52 ___ Mahal

 53 One making cuts on the job

 58 Brooding music genre

 59 Some MP3 players

 60 Battery terminal

 61 Certain sib

 62 Fourth planet from the sun

 63 Stefani of No Doubt

DOWN

  1 "That's a hoot!"

  2 Waste watchers' org.

  3 Childhood nickname of 14-Across

  4 Individual

  5 Tortellini, for one

  6 '50s Ford flop

  7 Director Spike or Ang

  8 Be off base

  9 City near Venice

 10 Oscar with a Golden Globe

 11 Possible major for an aspiring therapist, informally

 13 Like some committees

 14 Action word

 17 Learn by ___

 20 Dutch cheese

 21 Palestinian political party

 22 Extend credit

 23 Docket item

 24 Seize suddenly

 25 Website addresses

 28 Aberdeen boy

 29 Bartender's rocks

 30 Approved

 31 Vote into office

 32 Actress Campbell

 34 Rock climber's challenges

 35 Japanese beef variety

 36 Barely

 37 Super cool

 41 Ballerina's bend

 42 "Wonder Woman" star Carter

 43 ___ price (home seller's number)

 44 Kathy of "Fried Green Tomatoes"

 45 Meaty taste found in seaweed

 46 Places to wear colorful belts

 47 Zeal

 48 Must-haves

 49 Ruckuses

 53 Vigor's partner

 54 Goose Island brew

 55 Roadside service

 56 "___ to Joy"

 57 Stimpy's pal

