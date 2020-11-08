puzzle

1 Messy pile5 Brazilian soccer legend9 Dot on a die12 Sleep problem14 Darth voiced by James Earl Jones15 Stubborn beast16 One making cuts on the job18 Thanksgiving ___19 Half a jet-setting duo?20 Green dip, for short21 One making cuts on the job24 Subtlety26 French poodle's bowlful?27 It may be framed28 Dangerous place in the Bible33 One making cuts on the job38 Covered in cloth, say39 Senora Peron40 Crunches work them41 Situated44 One making cuts on the job50 Singer Tori51 Business loss52 ___ Mahal53 One making cuts on the job58 Brooding music genre59 Some MP3 players60 Battery terminal61 Certain sib62 Fourth planet from the sun63 Stefani of No Doubt1 "That's a hoot!"2 Waste watchers' org.3 Childhood nickname of 14-Across4 Individual5 Tortellini, for one6 '50s Ford flop7 Director Spike or Ang8 Be off base9 City near Venice10 Oscar with a Golden Globe11 Possible major for an aspiring therapist, informally13 Like some committees14 Action word17 Learn by ___20 Dutch cheese21 Palestinian political party22 Extend credit23 Docket item24 Seize suddenly25 Website addresses28 Aberdeen boy29 Bartender's rocks30 Approved31 Vote into office32 Actress Campbell34 Rock climber's challenges35 Japanese beef variety36 Barely37 Super cool41 Ballerina's bend42 "Wonder Woman" star Carter43 ___ price (home seller's number)44 Kathy of "Fried Green Tomatoes"45 Meaty taste found in seaweed46 Places to wear colorful belts47 Zeal48 Must-haves49 Ruckuses53 Vigor's partner54 Goose Island brew55 Roadside service56 "___ to Joy"57 Stimpy's pal

solution