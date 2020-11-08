Italian luxury on display at Shanghai import expo

An Italian worker is at the CIIE in Shanghai Photo: Courtesy of Echo

Italian companies focusing on luxury goods, food, services, and innovative technologies are looking to fully demonstrate the uniqueness of "Made in Italy" at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.The "Extraordinary Italian Jewelry" pavilion, for instance, displays iconic Italian haute couture inlays, precious metal jewelry, pearls, coral, and shell carvings in an exhibition area covering some 300 square meters. It is not only a unique showcase of Italian elegance for Chinese consumers, but also a means to demonstrate exquisite Italian jewelry technique to Chinese buyers, and further expand business opportunities and the country's industrial influence on China.The brilliant appearance of the pavilion adds a splendid touch to the consumer goods exhibition area. During the 2020 CIIE, which is set to end on Tuesday, 13 Italian jewelry brands will be exhibited to promote the best quality products and new models for 2020-21.Brands such as Angeletti 1940 express the beauty and love of Italian culture vividly, as does Cameo Italiano, which specializes in handmade shell carvings and inlaid jewelry.

The exbition area of Italian luxury brands Photo: Courtesy of Echo

The Italian Jewelry Team is receiving digital communication support from all the platforms at the 2020 CIIE so they could use new media to show more unique sparkle and amorous feelings and culture from the "The Country of Arts."Ivana Ciabatti, chairman of Federorafi, one of the organizers of the "Extraordinary Italian Jewelry" exhibition, said, "This year, at the CIIE in Shanghai there will be the most important participation of Italian jewelry ever made on Chinese soil, with the presence of the best production excellence of all goldsmith clusters: high jewelry, gold, and silver jewelry also with stones, cameo and coral products."For Italian jewelry brands that have participated in the CIIE over the past two consecutive years, they have already witnessed huge business opportunities and good development. At the 2019 CIIE, more than 700,000 visitors entered the "The Extraordinary Italian Jewelry" pavilion to learn about, discuss and purchase fine jewelry from Italy.2020 is also the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Italy. The friendship and economic exchanges between the two countries go back to ancient times.The opening of the CIIE is a positive indication that conditions are ripe for accelerating the recovery of exchanges between Italy and China.