Pernod Ricard highlights sustainable development concept at CIIE

Pernod Ricard's booth at the third China International Import Expo Photo: Courtesy of Pernod Ricard

French wine and spirits group Pernod Ricard is showcasing its commitment to sustainable development in an unprecedented way at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), a move that indicates not only its determination to further advance corporate social responsibility in China, but also its belief in the long-term growth of the Chinese market."The fully sustainable booth at the CIIE is the big change from previous years," said Jean-Etienne Gourgues, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard China.

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard China Photo: Courtesy of Pernod Ricard

RELATED ARTICLES: Pernod Ricard seeks growth

The concept of sustainable development has been integrated into every experience and every inch of the booth in Hall 1.1 B6-01. Its construction materials are recyclable; its structure is composed of paper sheets, the floor is made from recyclable PVC material and the biodegradable floor glue strictly complies with environmental protection standards. Furthermore, all materials will be recycled following the CIIE for subsequent events. This year, Pernod Ricard has also replaced all single-use plastic products with tasting cups and straws made from biodegradable materials.According to Gourgues, while sustainable development is not a new topic, Pernod Ricard is still hoping to further promote public awareness of the eco-friendly concept in China by actively working with local partners, including the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the Institute for Sustainable Development Goals, Tsinghua University.As a third-time participant, Pernod Ricard is also using the CIIE opportunity to present visitors with diversified wine and spirits at its booth, ranging from the newly released G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon to prestigious brands like Chivas Regal, Martell and Royal Salute.With China having become the second largest market for Pernod Ricard, the world-leading wine and spirits company maintains strong confidence in the business potential of the Chinese market, demonstrated here in its continuous adoption of innovative approaches."China is the first market to recover in this post-COVID and post-pandemic era. We just published our last quarter results from July to September. And we are back to growth, into strong growth. So we do believe that the next months will be even better," said Gourgues.In September, Pernod Ricard launched Drinks & Co, its first retail flagship store in the world, in Shanghai's Xintiandi shopping district, which provides consumers a one-stop interactive retail experience with its unique and ingenious design, product portfolios across multiple groups, and diversified beverage offerings."In the post-pandemic era, interactive experience with innovative retail will be our key strategic focus," Gourgues noted.