ITTF Women's World Cup: Margaryta Pesotska vs. Lily Zhang

Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine competes during the first round match between Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine and Lily Zhang of the United States at the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico reacts during the first round match between Zhang Mo of Canada and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Lily Zhang of the United States competes during the first round match between Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine and Lily Zhang of the United States at the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Zhang Mo of Canada serves during the first round match between Zhang Mo of Canada and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Zhang Mo of Canada serves during the first round match between Zhang Mo of Canada and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Lily Zhang of the United States competes during the first round match between Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine and Lily Zhang of the United States at the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Lily Zhang of the United States competes during the first round match between Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine and Lily Zhang of the United States at the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine reacts during the first round match between Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine and Lily Zhang of the United States at the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)