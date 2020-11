Annual Africa Day cultural festival celebrated in Wellington, New Zealand

African people in New Zealand perform ethnic dance during the annual Africa Day cultural festival in Wellington, capital of New Zealand on Nov. 7, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Jianyong/Xinhua)

People perform African drums during the annual Africa Day cultural festival in Wellington, capital of New Zealand on Nov. 7, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Jianyong/Xinhua)

People react during the annual Africa Day cultural festival in Wellington, capital of New Zealand on Nov. 7, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Jianyong/Xinhua)

An artist performs during the annual Africa Day cultural festival in Wellington, capital of New Zealand on Nov. 7, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Jianyong/Xinhua)