Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during 3rd CIIE

Volunteer Tang Shanshan (C) provides help for an Egyptian reporter during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020. Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during the 3rd CIIE to ensure the smooth progress of all links. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chefs prepare food at the kitchen during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during the 3rd CIIE to ensure the smooth progress of all links. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Police dogs patrol the venue of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2020. Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during the 3rd CIIE to ensure the smooth progress of all links. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Volunteer Zheng Wenning(R), talks with her colleague during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2020. Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during the 3rd CIIE to ensure the smooth progress of all links. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Driver Guo Song disinfects a bus running for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2020. Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during the 3rd CIIE to ensure the smooth progress of all links. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Volunteer Gu Hang arranges newspapers at the Media Center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2020. Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during the 3rd CIIE to ensure the smooth progress of all links. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2020 shows a badge of a volunteer during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during the 3rd CIIE to ensure the smooth progress of all links. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

A volunteer provides guidance for a visitor during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during the 3rd CIIE to ensure the smooth progress of all links. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)