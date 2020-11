China marks Journalists' Day

Journalists work at the Media Center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 8, 2020. Nov. 8 marks China's Journalists' Day. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A journalist works at the Media Center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 8, 2020. Nov. 8 marks China's Journalists' Day. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Journalists work at the Media Center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 8, 2020. Nov. 8 marks China's Journalists' Day. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Journalists pose for a photo at the Media Center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 8, 2020. Nov. 8 marks China's Journalists' Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Journalists read books at the Media Center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 8, 2020. Nov. 8 marks China's Journalists' Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Journalists take photos of a cake in celebration of the Journalists' Day at the Media Center of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 8, 2020. Nov. 8 marks China's Journalists' Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)