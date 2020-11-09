Scenery of Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou

A flock of black-faced spoonbills are seen at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 8, 2020. The estuary wetland is a major concentration area for migratory birds and habitat for waterfowls, including rare species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

An egret forages at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 8, 2020. The estuary wetland is a major concentration area for migratory birds and habitat for waterfowls, including rare species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A flock of black-faced spoonbills are seen at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 8, 2020. The estuary wetland is a major concentration area for migratory birds and habitat for waterfowls, including rare species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2020 shows a view of the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The estuary wetland is a major concentration area for migratory birds and habitat for waterfowls, including rare species. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)