5 wind turbines installed on 50-megawatt wind farm in Kostanay, Kazakhstan

Workers install a wind turbine at the construction site of a wind farm in Kostanay, Kazakhstan, Oct. 30, 2020. Five wind turbines have been installed on a 50-megawatt wind farm in northwest Kazakhstan's Kostanay Region. The wind farm, built and run by Chinese green power developer Universal Energy, began construction in September 2019, and is scheduled to generate electricity by the end of December. (Universal Energy/Handout via Xinhua)

Workers install a wind turbine at the construction site of a wind farm in Kostanay, Kazakhstan, Aug. 28, 2020. Five wind turbines have been installed on a 50-megawatt wind farm in northwest Kazakhstan's Kostanay Region. The wind farm, built and run by Chinese green power developer Universal Energy, began construction in September 2019, and is scheduled to generate electricity by the end of December. (Universal Energy/Handout via Xinhua)

Workers install a wind turbine at the construction site of a wind farm in Kostanay, Kazakhstan, Oct. 30, 2020. Five wind turbines have been installed on a 50-megawatt wind farm in northwest Kazakhstan's Kostanay Region. The wind farm, built and run by Chinese green power developer Universal Energy, began construction in September 2019, and is scheduled to generate electricity by the end of December. (Universal Energy/Handout via Xinhua)

A batch of turbine blades arrive at the construction site of a wind farm in Kostanay, Kazakhstan, Oct. 30, 2020. Five wind turbines have been installed on a 50-megawatt wind farm in northwest Kazakhstan's Kostanay Region. The wind farm, built and run by Chinese green power developer Universal Energy, began construction in September 2019, and is scheduled to generate electricity by the end of December. (Universal Energy/Handout via Xinhua)