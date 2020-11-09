Lao train maintenance and driver trainees attend on-site teaching

A Chinese engineer gives an on-site class at the China Railway No.2 Engineering Group (CREC-2) rail-welding yard in Lao capital Vientiane, on Nov. 6, 2020. Lao train maintenance and driver trainees attended the on-site teaching organized by the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd., a joint venture based in Vientiane responsible for the construction and operation of the China-Laos Railway. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

