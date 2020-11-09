Chinese FM meets ASEAN diplomatic envoys

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with diplomatic envoys of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with diplomatic envoys of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Sunday in Beijing.Wang said that China and ASEAN should strengthen their confidence and solidarity to make joint efforts to inject more positive energy into regional stability and prosperity.China is willing to continue working with ASEAN countries to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.The two sides should firmly uphold multilateralism and free trade, sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership as scheduled, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea area, said the foreign minister.The envoys of the 10 ASEAN countries commented positively on the development of ASEAN-China relations in various fields, and expressed their hope to better align development strategies with China, advance consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the region.