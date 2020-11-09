Baby emperor penguins born from June to August this year make their debut in Zhuhai

A breeder feeds a baby emperor penguin at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 8, 2020. Ten baby emperor penguins born from June to August this year made their debut here on Sunday. In recent five years, a total of 36 emperor penguins were born in the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

