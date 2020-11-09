Luis Arce sworn in as Bolivia's new president

Bolivian vice president-elect David Choquehuanca (front C) attends the swearing-in ceremony in La Paz, Bolivia, on Nov. 8, 2020. Luis Arce, winner of the Oct. 18 general elections in Bolivia, took office on Sunday as the new president of the South American country for the next five years. (Photo by Mateo Romay/Xinhua)

Bolivian president-elect Luis Arce (front) attends the swearing-in ceremony in La Paz, Bolivia, on Nov. 8, 2020. Luis Arce, winner of the Oct. 18 general elections in Bolivia, took office on Sunday as the new president of the South American country for the next five years. (Photo by Mateo Romay/Xinhua)