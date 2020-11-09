Indian potters make earthen lamps for upcoming Diwali in New Delhi

An Indian potter makes earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 8, 2020. Hindus across India decorate their homes with earthen lamps and light candles to celebrate Diwali. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

An Indian potter colors an earthen pot for the upcoming Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 8, 2020. Hindus across India decorate their homes with earthen lamps and light candles to celebrate Diwali. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

