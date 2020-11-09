Tourists visit chrysanthemum park at Luanxie Village in Shahe, Hebei

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/9 13:05:21

Tourists visit a chrysanthemum park at Luanxie Village in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 8, 2020. The village has introduced high-quality species of chrysanthemum to boost tourism recent years. Over 30,000 pots of chrysanthemum of some 500 species were planted at the chrysanthemum park. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
