Religious festival Rakher Upobash celebrated in Bangladesh

A woman lights oil lamps during the Rakher Upobash, a religious fasting festival, at a temple in Narayanganj district on the outskirts of Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, on Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua)

Hindu devotees pray during the Rakher Upobash, a religious fasting festival, at a temple in Narayanganj district on the outskirts of Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, on Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua)

Hindu devotees sit for prayer with burning incense and light oil lamps during the Rakher Upobash, a religious fasting festival, at a temple in Narayanganj district on the outskirts of Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, on Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua)

A child along with his mother sit for prayer with burning incense and light oil lamps during the Rakher Upobash, a religious fasting festival, at a temple in Narayanganj district on the outskirts of Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, on Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua)