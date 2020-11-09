Ice sculptures are pictured at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

More than 400 cultural and recreational activities will be held in Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, with 48 million yuan (about 7.26 million US dollars) in subsidies granted to boost tourism during its upcoming ice and snow season.The winter tourism season, scheduled to last from November to April 2021, will see various activities involving tourism, culture, arts, fashion, sports and economic cooperation in Harbin, dubbed China's "ice city."The local government will distribute 48 million yuan in subsidies on online tourism platforms to attract more tourists to the city. Some tourism hot spots such as Harbin Ice and Snow World will offer discounted tickets.To promote tourism amid the COVID-19 epidemic, Harbin will create diversified winter tourism products for tourists.