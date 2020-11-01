UN Libya envoy voices optimism ahead of talks

The interim head of the UN's Libya mission voiced optimism on Sunday ahead of talks aimed at preparing for elections in the war-torn North African country.The UNSMIL-led dialogue, expected to open Monday in the capital of neighboring Tunisia, follows months of relative calm in Libya, which tumbled into chaos following the toppling of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.In October, the two main sides in the complex conflict signed a landmark cease-fire agreement, opening the way to a resumption of economically vital oil production and progress on efforts to end years of political deadlock."This is a unique opportunity," UN acting envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams said in Tunis. "There has been significant progress on the ground."The latest political talks, part of a multi-track process also involving military and economic negotiations, aim to unify the country under a single executive and pave the way for national elections."Elections need to be the ultimate objective here," she added, calling for "a clear road map" toward polls as soon as possible. The 75 people taking part in the dialogue were selected by the UN to represent the country's political, military and social makeup.