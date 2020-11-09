Firefighters stick to posts despite severe cold in Mohe, NE China

Fire fighters clean the snow outside the fire station in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 7, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

Fire fighters dine at the fire station in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

A fire fighter stands on duty in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 7, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

A fire fighter prepares meal for his team in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

Fire fighters prepare for training at the fire station in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

A fire fighter takes part in a training at the fire station in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

Fire fighters prepare for training at the fire station in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

A fire fighter takes part in a training at the fire station in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

A national flag raising ceremony is held at the fire station in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 7, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

Fire fighters send a fire alarm device to a villager in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2020 shows a fire engine patrolling in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

Fire fighters clean the snow at the fire station in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 7, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)