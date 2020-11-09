Eta makes landfall in Florida Keys after lashing Cuba

A man wades amid rubbish caused by the passage of tropical storm Eta in the municipality of La Lima, department of Cortes, Honduras, on Sunday. Scores of people have died or remain unaccounted for as the remnants of the storm unleashed floods and triggered landslides on its deadly march across Central America. Photo: AFP

Tropical storm Eta has made landfall at the Florida Keys as a strong tropical storm, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Sunday.Eta, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane near the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane warning and storm surge warning were in effect for the Florida Keys, and a storm surge watch - which is of slightly lower urgency - was in effect for the state's southern coast.Cuba's meteorology institute Insmet said Eta made landfall on the island nation at 4:30 am. As it moved north off the island, Eta punished the archipelago of Jardines del Rey, but state television reported that the 600 foreign tourists vacationing there were protected.Heavy rains were reported in the eastern half of Cuba, where authorities have evacuated thousands of people due to the risk of flooding.President Miguel Diaz-Canel convened an emergency government meeting, and "no loss of life or significant damage to homes have been reported," according to state media.Before the storm arrived, 74,000 people were evacuated, 8,000 of them to shelters set up by the authorities, the reports said.Western Cuba could be affected, including the Havana area, bringing swells that could produce flooding, forecasts said.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the state's southern counties on Saturday in advance of the storm, even as residents in the rain either protested or celebrated Joe Biden's win in the US presidential election.The Florida Keys is expected to close schools on Monday, COVID-19 testing sites were temporarily shut and authorities opened shelters and began handing out sandbags for residents to protect their homes from flooding.Eta hit Nicaragua on Tuesday as a powerful hurricane before losing strength.It caused torrential rains that have left some 200 victims dead or missing in Central America. The most affected country has been Guatemala, where about 150 people are missing.Rescuers on Saturday searched for the bodies of residents of an indigenous village in the north of the country that was hit by a landslide.In Honduras, heavy flooding in the north and northwest of the country killed 23 people, according to authorities.