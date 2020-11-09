Most beautiful road: fall in Nanjing

This aerial photo shows the beautiful scenery along the Shixiang Road, flanked by trees draped in the foliage of fall, at the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, Nov. 9, 2020. (Photo: China News Service: Yang Bo)

This aerial photo shows the beautiful scenery along the Shixiang Road, flanked by trees draped in the foliage of fall, at the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, Nov. 9, 2020. (Photo: China News Service: Yang Bo)

This aerial photo shows the beautiful scenery along the Shixiang Road, flanked by trees draped in the foliage of fall, at the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, Nov. 9, 2020. (Photo: China News Service: Yang Bo)

This aerial photo shows the beautiful scenery along the Shixiang Road, flanked by trees draped in the foliage of fall, at the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, Nov. 9, 2020. (Photo: China News Service: Yang Bo)

This aerial photo shows the beautiful scenery along the Shixiang Road, flanked by trees draped in the foliage of fall, at the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, Nov. 9, 2020. (Photo: China News Service: Yang Bo)