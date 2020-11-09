Learning Chinese

Mono-ha/ 物派 / (wù pài)A: I heard you are a lover of Eastern art. What type of Eastern art do you like the most?听说你是东方艺术爱好者,你最喜欢的东方艺术是哪类呢？(tīnɡshuō nǐshì dōnɡfānɡ yìshù àihǎozhě, nǐ zuìxǐhuān de dōnɡfānɡ yìshù shì nǎlèine?)B: I really like the Mono-ha movement. I feel that this is a school of art that can realize Eastern philosophical thought.我非常喜欢物派运动,我觉得这是个能体现东方哲学思想的艺术流派。(wǒ fēichánɡ xǐhuān wùpàiyùndònɡ, wǒjuédé zhèshìɡè nénɡ tǐxiàn dōnɡfānɡ zhéxué sīxiǎnɡ de yìshù liúpài.)A: It sounds very abstract. Can you introduce it more concretely?听起来很抽象,你能具体介绍一下吗？(tīnɡqǐlái hěn chōuxiànɡ, nǐnénɡ jùtǐ jièshào yīxià ma?)B: It is an art movement that respects the material. The medium it uses for creation are usually wood, stone, iron, paper and other basic materials. It promotes exemplifying the spirit of materials. Even their roughness and primitiveness are a type of original beauty. Right?这是一个尊重物质的艺术运动,运用的创作媒介常常是木,石,铁,纸等最基础的材料。它推崇展现物质本身的精神,包括它们的粗糙和原始都是一种原生的美感。是吧？(zhèshì yīɡè zūnzhònɡ wùzhìde yìshùyùndònɡ, yùnyònɡ de chuànɡzuòméijiè chánɡchánɡ shì mù, shí, tiě, zhǐ děnɡ zuìjīchǔ de cáiliào. tā tuīchónɡ zhǎnxiàn wùzhì běnshēn de jīnɡshén, bāokuò tāmén de cūcāo hé yuánshǐ dōushì yīzhǒnɡ yuánshēnɡde měiɡǎn. shìbā ?)A: It reminds me of the Minimalist school that originates in the West. Art is an international language, do you think so?让我想起源于西方的极简主义流派。艺术像一门国际语言,你说是吗？(rànɡwǒ xiǎnɡqǐ yuányú xīfānɡ de jíjiǎnzhǔyì liúpai. yìshù xiànɡ yīmén ɡuójìyǔyán, nǐshuō shìma?)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT