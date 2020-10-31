TikTok lead on global app chart in October

TikTok Photo:VCG

Video-sharing app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin were the highest in the world on the gross non-game app download chart in October, according to mobile app tracking website Sensor Tower.Although crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform by the US government in 2020, TikTok and Douyin earned profits of more than $115 million on two mainstream mobile app stores - App Store and Google Play - up 6.2 times year-on-year, and they were the most downloaded on the global non-game app chart.Most of the profit came from Chinese users of Douyin at 86 percent followed by US users at 8 percent.YouTube followed Douyin and TikTok with $94 million and year-on-year growth of 58 percent. Tinder was third, Tencent Video was fourth and Disney+ was fifth.