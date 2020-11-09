300,000 tons of fresh milk produced annually at Helanshan dairy company of Ningxia State Farm

Staff work at a farm of Helanshan dairy company of Ningxia State Farm near the Helan Mountains in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2020. At present, there are 64,000 cows in stock and 300,000 tons of fresh milk are produced annually at Helanshan dairy company of Ningxia State Farm. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Cows are seen at a farm of Helanshan dairy company of Ningxia State Farm near the Helan Mountains in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2020.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2020 shows a farm of Helanshan dairy company of Ningxia State Farm near the Helan Mountains in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Calves are seen at a farm of Helanshan dairy company of Ningxia State Farm near the Helan Mountains in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2020.

A staff member tests the milk sample at a farm of Helanshan dairy company of Ningxia State Farm near the Helan Mountains in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2020.

