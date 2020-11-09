China explains development blueprint to ambassadors, reiterates opening-up commitment

The background briefing held in Beijing on Monday Photo: Shen Weiduo/GT

China on Monday held a background briefing on the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for ambassadors and representatives to China, where officials introduced the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), long-range goals through the year 2035, and how they will provide opportunities to countries around the world that have been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic."In the face of current challenges in globalization, China has to put development as its priority," Song Tao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said at the briefing in Beijing, noting that the dual-circulation development model does not mean a closed door, and China will only be more connected with the world."China's holding of the Fifth Plenary Session not only provides strong momentum to China's development, but also injects confidence in the world recovery and offers more opportunities to the development of all countries in the world," Song said.The meeting was held after the conclusion of the fifth plenary session, which adopted the CPC Central Committee's proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.China will strive to make new strides in economic development during the period, and aim to realize sustained and healthy economic development on the basis of a marked improvement in quality and efficiency, with growth potential to be fully tapped, according to a communique released after the session.Apart from introducing the achievements China has made in the past years and what the nation aims to achieve in the new development plan, officials also explained the details and the process of how the plan was drafted, noting that the drafting group studied all comments and suggestions from various sectors one at a time, and these comments were all reflected in the proposals.Officials also clarified that not setting a specific economic growth target does not mean that there's no quantitative target in China's development path, as all the goals China aims to achieve by 2035, such as "big leaps" in economic strength, technological prowess and overall national strength, will require certain quantitative elements.The ambassadors and representatives also expressed expectations of their countries being further integrated into China's development plan.Uzbek Ambassador to China Bakhtiyor Saidov told reporters on Monday that China has a rather big market, and the holding of China's third import expo in Shanghai is a demonstration of the nation's opening-up commitment in the trade sector.Uzbekistan has exported a large volume of high-quality agriculture products to China and is looking forward to exporting more, said the ambassador.