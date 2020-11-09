Exhibitions of China's intangible cultural heritage at CIIE show charm of Chinese culture

Lin Jianjun (R), an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, displays the carving skills of Putian Wooden Statue during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2020. The exhibitions of China's intangible cultural heritage at the third CIIE has shown the charm of Chinese culture to exhibitors from all over the world. While promoting economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges have also been strengthened here. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Gao Qinghai (C), an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, introduces the skills of homespun cloth making from Weixian County, Hebei Province, during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2020. The exhibitions of China's intangible cultural heritage at the third CIIE has shown the charm of Chinese culture to exhibitors from all over the world. While promoting economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges have also been strengthened here. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)