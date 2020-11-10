All the nucleic acid tests of the 8,717 contacts and 524 environmental samples related to the confirmed COVID-19 case in Shanghai returned negative results: Shanghai health authority
Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/10 7:23:26
File Photo: Xinhua
All the nucleic acid tests of the 8,717 contacts and 524 environmental samples related to the
confirmed COVID19
case in Shanghai returned negative results: Shanghai health authority.
