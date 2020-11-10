Who is behind the fabricated reports provoking Nepal against China?

A section of road in China's Tibet Autonomous Region leading to Nepal Photo: Xinhua

Some recent Western reports, citing anonymous Nepalese politicians, groundlessly said Chinese military had crossed the China-Nepal border into the district of Humla and moved the stone pillars used to demarcate the boundary into Nepalese territory for China to construct military bases.Nepali Congress, a political party in Nepal widely tagged as a pro-India force, was considered the main institution behind the rumors Nepali Congress lawmaker of Karnali Province, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, also a former minister for culture, tourism and civil aviation who had previously been trained as a pilot at a US-based aviation school, initiated the accusation against China, Pushpa Raj Pradhan, editor-in-chief of the Nepalese media People's Review Weekly, told the Global Times.A team led by Jeevan Bahadur Shahi that returned from an 11-day visit to Nepal-China border in Humla district in October accused China of encroaching on Nepal's territory in the district, local media reported. Many Nepalese criticized him for "blind support" of the US and following the direction of some in India.Following Shahi's visit to the border, a number of Western and Indian media organizations began hyping the so-called China-Nepal border encroachment issue , citing anonymous Nepalese officials."Shahi's reports were found malicious and wrong when later a team comprising of security agencies found both No.11 and No.12 pillars in their proper sites," Yogeshwar Ktm Man, a former officer of Nepal Police Service, told the Global Times. Yogeshwar Ktm Man noticed that Western and Indian media actively spread the misrepresented news which has been proven "baseless and malicious," amid the background that more Western and Indian political forces are attempting to turn Nepal as a "center of geopolitical interest which targets China."Nepalese intellectuals expressed suspicion about the increasing Western activities in Nepal, considering many foreign NGOs are still operating throughout the country and behind some armed rebellion political movements, said Yogeshwar Ktm Man. He said some Indian television channels "were running news against Nepal's sovereignty and spreading concocted news about Nepal and China." He is worried some news reporters and politicians have been working as paid agents of India.

Karchen Lama (fifth from right) and his team visit the No.12 pillar at the China-Nepal border on November 4. Photo: Courtesy of Karchen Lama

