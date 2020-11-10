The third CIIE high-tech Infographic: GT

The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) ended on Tuesday. The event offered enterprises from 64 countries channels to help them resume trade amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a halt to many international activities. A new record for intended transactions showcased China's rising consumption power, especially in the field of high-tech products, which explains why over 400 products made their debut at CIIE. Exhibits are divided into six categories: medical treatment, agriculture, consumption, vehicle, equipment and services.Under the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical exhibition area of the 3rd CIIE has become a global focus.Among more than 330 medical exhibitors, 70 are the world's top 500 enterprises and leading enterprises in the industry, covering the fields including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, elderly care and rehabilitation, nutrition and health food.The COVID-19 prevention exhibition area was planned to be 2,000 square meters. Due to the enthusiasm of enterprises, the area was expanded again and again, and now it is six times the original plan.Global tech giants are showcasing their latest 5G technologies and applications, covering smartphones, consumer electronic devices and cars at the third CIIE. Other frontier technologies include AI, extended reality and intelligent internet of things.What's behind tech giant's 5G research and development in large-scale commercial use is the enthusiasm of Chinese consumers for 5G applications.It is starting from the second CIIE that a quality 5G network was provided to cover all exhibition halls of the CIIE. During the third CIIE, such experience of the flying speed of the 5G network gets further improved to cover other related areas of the exhibition, including Shanghai subway lines, transport hubs and reception hotels.